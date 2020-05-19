JUST IN: FG sacks Managing Director of TCN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government has undertaken a major re-organisation at Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) with the replacement of the Managing Director (MD) Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed with Sule Abdulaziz.

This was contained in a statement by Mr. Aaron Animas, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman, Tuesday night.

The statement read in full: “As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power sector in the country, the Honorable Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria,”.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in acting capacity.

“The Honorable Minister has also confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the Company for some time.”

“They are; Eng. Victor G. Adewumi. Executive Director, Transmission Services Provider; Engr. M. J. Lawal, Executive Director, Independent Systems Operator; Ahmed lsa-Dutse, Executive Director, Finance & Accounts and Justin l. Dodo, Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services.

“All the changes/ appointments have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: