Just in: 265 Nigerians repatriated from UAE arrive Lagos airport

By Lawani Mikairu

The first batch of 265 Nigerians repatriated from the United Arab Emirates, UAE, on Wednesday evening, arrived Nigeria through the Muritala Muhammed International Airports, Lagos.

The flight had earlier returned to the UAE after a woman went into labour midair.

A mild drama played out during the repatriation flight from Dubai as the aircraft had to make an air return 60 minutes into the flight, to disembark a mother who was delivered of a baby onboard.

The Emirates flight EK783, a Boeing 777-300 with registration A6-EGO, in which the 265 Nigerians were being repatriated, initially left Dubai for Lagos at around 10a.m., but had to return because of the incident and then restart the journey.

