Junaid backs el-Rufai on compulsory education for Almajiri children

On 6:09 pm
.refusing to send Almajiri children to school, an abuse on them

By Bashir Bello

Almajiri children
Nasir el-Rufai

KANO – A Northern elder and the Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed on Monday says he is throwing full weight behind Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State on plans to compulsorily enroll Almajiri children in schools.

Dr. Junaid in a phone interview with Vanguard said the Governor should be encouraged for doing the right thing.

According to him, “I support it because clearly, the issue has become a nuisance. So as far as I’m concerned whoever wants to send children to school should be encouraged.

“This is so because refusing to send the children to school or have education is like abuse on those children. So I support it. As far as I am concerned, I endorsed what he plans to do,” Junaid said.

