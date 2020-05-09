Journalist tests positive for coronavirus in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bauchi State governor, Baba Tela, said on Saturday a journalist working with one of the media organizations in the state has tested positive for coronavirus.

Tela, who is also the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, disclosed this at a media briefing at the Government House in Bauchi.

He said the journalist is a member of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bauchi State.

The deputy governor advised every journalist in the state to go for a test to be sure of their COVID-19 status.

Tela said: “His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammad, has asked us to tell you that one of you, a member of correspondents’ chapel has tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

“I would strongly advise you all to go for testing to be sure of your COVID-19 status if you feel like.

“If you want to carry out the test, we have about two thousand testing kits that we can use for you.

“Just come along and inform us. We will take your sample for investigation.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: