Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation

US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied sexually assaulting a former staffer, saying the incident she claims occurred in 1993 “never happened.”

“They aren’t true. This never happened,” Biden said of the accusations made by Tara Reade, a former staffer in his US Senate office.

Biden, who broke a month of silence on the accusations with his statement, said Reade’s then-supervisor and former senior staffers in his office “have said, unequivocally, that she never came to them and complained or raised issues.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

