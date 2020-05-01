Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation

On 1:21 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
In a coronavirus world, Biden seeks ways to close money gap with Trump
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden

US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied sexually assaulting a former staffer, saying the incident she claims occurred in 1993 “never happened.”

“They aren’t true. This never happened,” Biden said of the accusations made by Tara Reade, a former staffer in his US Senate office.

Biden, who broke a month of silence on the accusations with his statement, said Reade’s then-supervisor and former senior staffers in his office “have said, unequivocally, that she never came to them and complained or raised issues.”

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!