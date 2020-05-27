I’ve not violated AfDB’s code of ethics — Adesina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has reiterated his confidence in the integrity of the Bank, saying that he has not violated the Code of Ethics of the bank.

In a statement he signed yesterday and made available to Vanguard, Adesina said despite unprecedented attempts by some to tarnish his reputation and prejudice the Bank’s governance procedures, “I maintain my innocence concerning trumped-up allegations that unjustly seek to impugn my honour and integrity, as well as the reputation of the African Development Bank.”

On May 5, the ethics committee of AfDB, headed by Takuji Yano, cleared Adesina of all allegations of impropriety and fraud, but the United States government is still demanding that a fresh and in-depth investigation be conducted into the allegations against him using an independent investigator.

But in a veil reaction to the call for his probe again, Adesina in the statement said “ in recent weeks and over the last few days especially, I have been overwhelmed by the tremendous support received from around the world.

“I have absolute confidence in the integrity of the Bank that I lead and its governance systems, rules and procedures.

While appreciating the support of the Bank’s shareholders, Adesina said he remained confident that ultimately and as one collective, “the bank will emerge stronger than before and continue to support Africa’s development drive.

The 2017 World Food Prize winner added I am confident that fair, transparent and just processes that respect the rules, procedures and governance systems of the Bank, and the rule of law will ultimately prove that I have not violated the Code of Ethics of this extraordinary Institution.

“I will, therefore, continue to work with every one of our shareholders to ensure that the African Development Bank maintains its hard-earned global reputation and that our credible and well-functioning institutional and governance systems and reinforced, as we collectively press on to fulfil the mission of our founders to accelerate and transform Africa’s development.”

Dr Adesina said he draws his inspiration from his heroes, Nelson Mandela and Kofi Annan, whose lives have shown that through pain we grow.

