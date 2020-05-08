Ithiel partners delivers test kits for Covid 19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Ithiel Partners one of the two marketing companies appointed by their British partners, has announced that they have been authorised to distribute Rapid Antigen tests in the Nigerian market.

The product, produced in South Korea has already been approved and used by various national governments including Malaysia, UK and other countries.

The four advantages are the functionality (detects current infection), the rapidity (30 minutes to get a result), simplicity (no need for additional equipment) and the accuracy.

In a Press release, Mr Mohammed Hameed the Chairman of Ithiel Partners stated that his firm is supplying this key essential item in the war against the marauding Corona Virus which has till date infected millions worldwide and caused thousands of deaths.

He added that it is their own contributions to the efforts at flattening the curve.

Hameed also maintained that some of the new orders would be arriving the country pretty soon, ” Indeed we have 750,000 arriving this week and a significant part of the proceeds will go into reordering more. Without a healthy Nigeria, we all have a lot to lose.’

Ithiel Partners is a Nigerian owned UK based Medical supply and logistics firm with international certification to operate globally.

