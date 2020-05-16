Italy to ease coronavirus travel restrictions after months of lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

Italy has set a date to lift its COVID-19 travel restrictions as the country takes its first tentative steps to ease more than two months of lockdown.

Starting June 3, Italy will again permit travel in and out of the country, as well as between regions, the BBC reported.

Italy, which has suffered more than 30,000 deaths from the virus so far, has slowly been easing lockdown restrictions. The country allowed parks and factories to reopen on May 4.

Restaurants and other retailers will be allowed to reopen Monday. Places of worship will also be allowed to resume services. In all cases, people will be required to wear masks and adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.

The country began implementing lockdown measures on Feb. 21.

