iSON reacts to COVID-19 cases in Ibadan care centre

iSON customer care provider has stated that it has implemented “strict” COVID-19 pandemic measures following virus scare in its Ibadan centre.

iSOn confirmed that some of its workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Ibadan and employees with suspected risks have undergone the necessary test and have been placed in isolation under the supervision of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A statement made available to Vanguard revealed that office premises are temporarily closed for thorough disinfection.

“iSON has implemented strict COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures including social distancing norms, awareness campaigns for employees, mandatory use of sanitizer and masks, temperature checks, general health check at the in-house clinic based on WHO guidelines.

“We have ensured Contact Centre services are available on a 24/7 basis with additional Work from Home Customer Service Advisors activated while maintaining ‘Business as Usual’ for us as well as for our customers.

“Important points with regards to our Nigeria operations – some of our employees tested positive for COVID-19 at one of our Centres in Ibadan. Employees with suspected risks have undergone the necessary test and have been placed in isolation under the supervision of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Together with the authorities, we will ensure the full return of our employees to good health for their eventual resumption back at work.

“Currently, our office premises are temporarily closed for thorough disinfection. We are focused on providing services in a safe and healthy environment, and taking the necessary proactive measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 virus.

“We thank Oyo State Governor’s Task Force, NCDC and our clients for their invaluable support in handling the unprecedented situation,” it said.

