Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Is This A Joke? Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, names child “X Æ A-12”

On 8:11 amIn Entertainment, Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Elon Musk and Girlfriend, Grimes

By Rasheed Sobowale

Although it seems everyone is surprised at the name of a child being X Æ A-12 but to Elon Musk’s fan, it was not out of the scope of what he is capable of doing.

In the corporate world, one of the hats worn by Elon Musk is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California.

On Twitter, he is regarded as a “Meme Lord” because of his sarcastic posts and meme uploads.

On Tuesday, Musk announced the arrival of his new baby via a tweet after fans began asking the SpaceX CEO on Twitter for updates on his child. He tweeted, “Mom & baby all good.”

ALSO READ: Elon Musk and girlfriend welcome first child together

After the congratulatory messages started pouring in, the co-chairman of OpenAI in reply to a fan’s tweet demanding the name of the child posted; “X Æ A-12 Musk”.

Elon Musk child

At first, everybody thought this was a joke while reserving some sentiment for his weirdness. But a few hours later, his girlfriend and the mother of the child, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) affirmed the name in a Twitter post.

Is this a joke?! This is a rhetorical question for anyone familiar with Musk’s weirdness while people in doubt may have to wait until the future to confirm.

According to AFP, this is Grimes’ first child, while Musk already has five sons. He has been divorced three times — twice from the same woman.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!