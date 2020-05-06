Is This A Joke? Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, names child “X Æ A-12”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

Although it seems everyone is surprised at the name of a child being X Æ A-12 but to Elon Musk’s fan, it was not out of the scope of what he is capable of doing.

In the corporate world, one of the hats worn by Elon Musk is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California.

On Twitter, he is regarded as a “Meme Lord” because of his sarcastic posts and meme uploads.

On Tuesday, Musk announced the arrival of his new baby via a tweet after fans began asking the SpaceX CEO on Twitter for updates on his child. He tweeted, “Mom & baby all good.”

After the congratulatory messages started pouring in, the co-chairman of OpenAI in reply to a fan’s tweet demanding the name of the child posted; “X Æ A-12 Musk”.

At first, everybody thought this was a joke while reserving some sentiment for his weirdness. But a few hours later, his girlfriend and the mother of the child, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) affirmed the name in a Twitter post.

Is this a joke?! This is a rhetorical question for anyone familiar with Musk’s weirdness while people in doubt may have to wait until the future to confirm.

According to AFP, this is Grimes’ first child, while Musk already has five sons. He has been divorced three times — twice from the same woman.

