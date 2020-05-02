Breaking News
Inter Milan state condition for signing Victor Moses permanently

Ex-Nigeria international, Victor Moses who is on his fifth loan spell in six years may find a permanent abode in Inter Milan.

According to Daily Mail of UK, Inter Milan reportedly want to sign the Chelsea loanee on a permanent basis but only if the English club reduces their asking price.

Moses, who joined Chelsea in 2012, is in the midst of his fifth loan spell in six years after joining Inter in January when his stay at Fenerbahce was cut short.

Inter and Chelsea agreed to a six-month deal with an option to buy the Nigerian, who contributed one assist in seven appearances for Antonio Conte’s side before football was put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

And Calciomercato claims the Italian club do want to keep him but only if they can get him at a discounted price.

The Nerazzurri will, therefore, seek to negotiate a new deal for Moses, whose existing contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

Moses last featured prominently for Chelsea in the two seasons they were coached by current Inter boss Conte.

During that time he notched eight goals and eight assists in 78 appearances in all competitions, helping the London club win an FA Cup and their last Premier League title.

