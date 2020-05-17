Influx of Almajirai 2nd phase takeover of South-South, South-East ― Delta Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Patrick Muoboghare has described the influx of Almajeris to the southern parts of Nigeria amidst the ban on interstate journeys due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the second phase takeover of the South-South and South-East region of the country.

Prof Muoboghare, who is also an indigene of Uwheru kingdom in Delta State where ten persons were killed by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in February, also accused the federal government of being silent in the wake of the killings.

Responding to claims by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa that some monarchs in the state collect monies from Fulani herdsmen in exchange for lands, Muoboghare described the assertions by the police chief as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

He said: “The statement made by the State Commissioner of Police that monarchs in the state give lands to Fulani herdsmen is a lie from the pit of hell. No monarch gave land to anybody as these people (herdsmen) came and ceased the lands.

“Now, we have herdsmen scattered all over Delta State. To worsen it, with the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now coming from everywhere in the northern part of the country to take over the South, and they are now emboldened to come now for the final takeover.

“This is a stooge of the takeover attempt of the southern part of Nigeria. Phase one was to use Fulani herdsmen while phase two is to bring Almajeris for the takeover, you know after the bombing, you bring in infantries to take over the land. These ones are being brought in to take over the South-East and South-South region.

“These Fulani herdsmen from all over West Africa are not new and they are agents whom have come to take Nigeria as their own as they believe they own Nigeria and the soft target is the South-South and the South-East.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

