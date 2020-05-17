Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshida

The South-South Buhari Anti-Corruption Group has called on the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to declare his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole wanted over his indictment by the judicial commission of enquiry into the construction and equipment of the Edo State Specialist Hospital.

The Anti-Corruption Group, in a statement by its President, Imafidon Peter Odion, urged Governor Obaseki to match words with action and ensure that whoever is indicted is made to face the law.

Governor Obaseki, while receiving the report of the judicial commission in Benin, had assured the public that anyone found culpable, no matter how highly-placed, will be called to account for their actions.

According to Odion in the statement widely circulated over the weekend, “we urge the governor to put sentiments aside and ensure that those who were involved in the scandal are made to face the law, while also taking all steps to give them a fair hearing and an opportunity to defend their actions.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is known to have zero tolerance for corruption and the indictment of Adams Oshiomhole will be a yardstick to measure the seriousness of this fight by APC against corruption.

“If the corruption case against Oshiomhole is handled with levity, nobody will take this APC-led government serious any longer.

” This government should ensure there is no sentiment attached to this case. The case should be looked into with seriousness and Oshiomhole should be asked to resign in other to avoid undue influence from the federal government, the party at the national level as well as leaders and stakeholders of the party.”

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the construction of the Edo Specialist Hospital and supply of equipment for the hospital had indicted the former governor for breach of the state’s Public Procurement Law.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice James Oyomire (rtd), who presented the commission’s findings to Governor Godwin Obaseki, at Government House, in Benin City, on Thursday, had said the award of the contract for the construction of the hospital was fraught with breaches of the state’s procurement laws.

Vanguard

