Imo police command confirms arrival of new Commissioner

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command yesterday confirmed that a newly posted state commissioner of police, Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, has arrived in Imo to assume his official duty.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, announced this in Owerri, adding that Akinmoyede, took over from CP Bolaji Olaniyi Fafowora, as the 36th state commissioner of police in Imo.

In his statement, “The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command. He is CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede. He takes over from CP Fafowora Bolaji Olaniyi whom has since retired.

“CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede hails from Lagos State. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988. He holds a Bachelor Science Degree (B.Sc) in Chemistry.

“He has served the Force in various capacities and in different commands and formations. Until his recent posting to this command, he was the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State.

“He assumes duty as the Thirty-Sixth (36th) Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command.”

Vanguard

