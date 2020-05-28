Imo PDP executives, members join APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The executive members of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who resigned from the party, alongside hundreds of their members yesterday officially joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state.

The defection ceremony took place at the state party secretariat of APC, at Okigwe road in Owerri, where they were received by the APC, chairman, Marcelenius Nlemigbo alongside other state executives of APC.

Nlemigbo started by saying: “I thank God all of you have seen the light, you have been saved from darkness, I have crossed part with most of you, I know it’s not easy after holding positions and you relinquish it to join another party, I commend all of you for this boldness.

“You have come out to join the progressive part of life and all of us together will move our dear state.”

Leading the PDP, into APC, was the former state PDP, Chairman, Charles Ezekwem, “We are here officially to tell you that we have left PDP and now in APC, governor Hope Uzodimma have been carrying everybody along, this is not happening in PDP, we have come to add value to the party.

“We are happy to be identified with an achieving governor like him, in just a few months he has tarred many roads in the State. We are also impressed with how he has messed up cabals siphoning the treasury of the State,” Ezekwem said.

Other top leaders of PDP who defected included; Emeka Ihedioha’s appointee, Ugochukwu Eze, on Public Enlightenment, Jerry Egemba, former State legal adviser, Pope Ekwe, Southeast zonal publicity secretary, Leo Awaziama, a national officer, and Chibueze Ahanonu, Sate youth leader.

Others are Damian Opara, State publicity secretary, Iyke Ihebinike, assistant State publicity secretary among others.

