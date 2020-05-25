Igali celebrates EK Clark at 93 years

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Former Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Godknows Igali, Monday, celebrated former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark on his 93rd birthday.

Igali who was elated and eulogized the elder statesman for his uncommon achievement and impact described him as a true living legend and iroko.

He said: “Today, Monday, 25th May 2020, we celebrate a true “living legend”, iroko of our common aspirations and pride of our great heritage as a people, Chief, Senator, Dr, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as he clocks the enviable age of 93 years.

READ ALSO: EK Clark speaks as row brews in Kiagbodo over mosque

“A legal luminary, political leader, activist per excellence, defender of peoples’ rights, former commissioner, old Midwest State, former Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Information, founding member, National Party of Nigeria (NPN), 2nd Republic Senator (representing Bendel State), coordinator, founding member and former member, Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), (Southern Minorities Caucus, 2nd Republic Senate), Leader of South-South at 2014, National Conference, founder, South-South Peoples Assembly (SSPA), founder, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Co-Convener, Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Forum, founder, Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State, Father of Niger Delta and Ijaw Nation, holder of High National Honours of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and others.”

He (Igali) also prayed for the founder, Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State, Father of Niger Delta, and Ijaw Nation, to live long and continue his fatherly role in nation-building and making sure there is equity and fair play in the polity.

READ ALSO: EK Clark advocates restructuring for to achieve peace

“Daddy, we celebrate and are inspired by your continued legacy and hard-work on this auspicious occasion, we convey best wishes and prayers for many more healthy and active years ahead”, he added.

Pa Edwin Clark was born on 25 May 1927 in Erunwarin, Ughelli South Local Government of Delta State.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: