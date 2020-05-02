I want to give something magical to music lovers – Playboycasted

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer, songwriter and music enthusiast, Ogundayomi Olawale, famously known as Playboycasted, does not only make music for fame or money but to keep the world a better and safer place for everybody.

For somebody whose music career started at the age of 9 as a church chorister, Playboycasted knew what he wanted to make out of life and has remained truthful to himself and craft over the years.

Speaking in an interview during the week, Playboycasted who loves to rap recalled how he released his first rap single: “Shemi” among other freestyles as back as 2013.

He would later bag four awards as a rapper at the SLIC Campus recognition awards, held yearly at the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, where he obtained Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mass Communication.

He showed the world a glimpse of what to expect when in 2017, he released series of singles including his official single “Mapamilekun”, a song widely regarded as one in a lifetime inspirational hit. This was followed by a street anthem, “Rollercoaster” and another collaboration with former YBNL star Lyta, in the song entitled “Success”.

With a newly released EP, “Top Boy”, the singer hinted that there was more to come from him as he continues to push his music career to a new level and showing many music lovers what they may have been missing.

Laced with Afro-fusion sounds that appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of African ladies across the continent, the EP has songs like No Yawa, Person, Oremi Ti, Governor, Be There, Shayo, Holla and Enough as the singer attempted to create something unique in his own way.

“I want to give something magical to every music lover and I also want to remind my audience that there is life beyond the current situation they may be grappling with. This is a piece of music and body of work for everybody.”

VANGUARD

