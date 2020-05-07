I sold my two phones to record my first song – Musician, Integral Money

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Olamilekan Samuel better known by his stage name Integral Money has shown signs that he is here to stay in the entertainment industry. His impressive delivery and unique style make him different from the range of artists in Nigeria.

Integral money has perfected the music craft with hit songs like ‘Ememu (Holy Water),’ ‘Ori mi,’ ‘Shilekun Ayo,’ ‘Around the world,’ ‘Japa bai,’ among others.

In an interview with our editor, the Kwara state born artist revealed some details about his early beginning and how he plans to stun the entertainment industry.

“As always, I have to thank God for the opportunity so far. My foray into the entertainment industry has been quite challenging. The industry doesn’t smile to young artist, you must have something different for people out there to love you and that is why I always try to come up with something nice and unique. So far, my Journey has been blissful and I can’t be less proud of myself” he said.

Recounting on the ugly experience he had while building his career he said, “Every financial support you get from people really count. I must be honest it was hard initially. At some point, I had to sell my two phones to record songs as I had no money to pay for studio sessions. The demands were getting way too much and depression was gradually setting in. I return all the glory to God for the change and the better life I’m enjoying now, just to add, I now have my own home studio lol”.

On his current project, he added, ” The pandemic no doubt, has a negative effect on mankind and general lifestyle. As an artist, you must be in the right state of mind for the inspiration for songs to flow in. Regardless of the challenges, I’m working on a project that will be released out there before the year-end. Want to seize this moment to thank everyone for the support so far. Deeply grateful!.”

