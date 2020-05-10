I raped her for turning down my advances, 29-year-old man confesses

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old man, Buhari Abiola for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 21 years old girl (name withheld) in Ojere area of Abeokuta.

Buhari, popularly known as Eyinju was arrested on the 7th of May 2020.

The Ogun State Police Command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the arrest of the suspect followed a report from the victim who reported at Adigbe divisional headquarters that while she was selling fried potatoes and beancake at church street area of Ojere, the suspect came to buy the fried potatoes and asked her to come and collect money in his house which is a stone throw distance to the place.

The victim stated that “on getting to his (Buhari) house, the suspect forcefully dragged her into his room where he had carnal knowledge of her against her consent”.

The statement reads, “Upon the report, the DPO Adigbe division, CSP Austin Okpadile detailed his men to the scene where the randy suspect was promptly arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect who was denying initially later confessed that he actually raped the girl”.

” He stated that he has been making advances to the girl for quite some time but the girl has been turning him down, and when he saw her selling fried potatoes, he decided to use that as a bait to get her to the bed”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson who expressed worry about the rate at which young girls are being sexually abused has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

