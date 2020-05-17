I preach love, romance, heartbreak in my music – John Tony

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Canada-based Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Taiwo Oyinloye, better known as John Tony believes that music is one of the best ways to inspire and motivate people, especially at this time when the coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the world.

“My music preaches love, hope, romance, money, family and heartbreaks. I use my songs to express my emotion in an imaginative way thereby exhibiting my songwriting skills,” said Tony.

The talented rapper, who hails from Kwara State says he feels comfortable in many different genres of music.

According to him, his music is inspired by the likes of Drake, Juice World, and Playboi Carti.

“Listening to their songs has helped me as an artist as I’m able to sing in many different genres such as hip-hop, RnB, rap, pop and Afrobeat,” the singer added.

Born and raised in Lagos, early this year dropped his debut single, “Would You Mind?” which is currently ruling the airwaves in the country. The single is a hip hop/pop track that offers assurance and expresses adoration for a special person.

Tony explained that the song was written during a period of time when he was doing everything he could to get someone’s attention, even though it didn’t end in his favor. His music preaches love and the desire for a good life.

The artiste’s ultimate desire is that his audience will embrace the true virtues of love through his music-willingness to go all the way and be there for one another. “It gives a calming effect and offers assurance, trust and hope, which are, of course, some of the virtues of love.”

Speaking further, John Tony said the single centres on the endangerment of love as a positive entity.

“Love is a strong force. It’s the basis on which the earth was created and everything therein was formed. It is a powerful emotion which has the capacity to effect massive positive changes. However, it is disheartening to see how love has been destroyed by people.”

The rapper said love as the theme of his debut single, was principally to redefine what the four-letter word stands for. The song has even deeper meaning and messages for everybody, regardless of their relationship status in its lyrics. It exhibits the qualities of love, chiefly of which are its optimism and strong faith in the person being loved. With these, I intend to teach people the need to embrace the real virtues of love – willingness to go all the way and be there for one another,” the rapper further said.

Tony said he’s looking forward to collaborating with the likes of Wizkid, Olamide, Davido and Burna Boy, adding that growing up as a lover of Afrobeat, these musicians have brought their own unique styles and talents that have impacted on his life positively.

Currently based in Canada, where he moved shortly after high school, John Tony is itching to the Nigerian music scene by storm. He uses his unique upbringing and deep self-introspection to create his music. Having always had a deep love for music, the singer has spent many years singing, rapping, writing and producing music.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: