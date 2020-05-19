I knew Buhari can’t fix any of Nigeria’s problems – Yakassai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has explained that his reason for not supporting any of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential ambitions was borne out of his long-held conviction that Buhari lacks the ability to fix Nigeria’s problems.

He added that the past five years of Buhari administration has proven him correct.

Yakasai made this known while appearing at the video Conference organized by Governance index on Friday which was attended by close to 100 participants across the globe.

He said President Buhari is yet to prove him wrong that he is competent to coordinate the affairs of the country.

Yakasai said, “I have never supported Buhari. I have been against him because I felt he was not competent to handle the job, and I have been proven right.”

READ ALSO:

He said when President Muhammadu Buhari was elected, he was hoping that he will be able to at least fix the power sector, that there are no signs that the electricity issue would be addressed by the Buhari administration.

Yakasai said:”When President Muhammadu Buhari was elected , I was hoping that at least, we will get stable power all over the country. This is his fifth year. He has only two more active years because the last one year will be for election.

“I don’t know what are his plans, when will Kano get electricity to restore its industrial might, so that every man in Kano will be gainfully employed as a result of provision in Kano, likewise Enugu and Lagos among others. Those were the key issues from the time Buhari was elected and they are still the issues of today.”

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: