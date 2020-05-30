I erred, Cynthia Morgan confesses as she writes to Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan has finally admitted that she erred along the line, just as she has dismissed the insinuation that she lied to Nigerian concerning her dealings with Jude Okoye, elder brother of the now-defunct Psquare and her former management.

The dancehall singer, who has been missing from the music scene for many years now had accused Okoye of wrecking her career, while she was under his label. She had also alleged that Okoye was not promoting her brand and that he took over her Vevo accounts in addition to stopping her from using the stage name.

But reacting to the allegation levelled against him, Okoye denied ever stopping the once-bubbling diva from using her name but only took over her Vevo account because she owed him N40 million.

Okoye went ahead to release the contract he signed with the talented singer, which has since led to backlash from Nigerians on social media, with some accusing Morgan of being a ‘Clout chaser’.

However, defending herself, in an Instagram live session on Tuesday night, Morgan said she did not reveal her past to gain sympathy.

According to her, she would have made her revelation years ago if that was her intention.

“I did not talk about Jude Okoye and my past because I want sympathy from Nigerians,” the talented singer said.

The singer also, in a touching open-letter to Nigerians titled “Letter from Cynthia Morgan, which she posted on her Instagram page during the week, the dancehall singer confessed that she erred, even as she other parties involved had their fair share of the blame.

“I was younger and new in the industry and in retrospect, some things could have been done differently instead of left unresolved,” she added.

Adding, she said “ In telling my story, I have not lied but only shared my story as it happened from my own point of view.” She, however, thanked Nigerians for their overwhelming support since she broke her story on Instagram Live.

“I also allowed the hurt and pain from past dealings take over my emotions but moving on. I appreciate everyone clamouring for my return both online and offline. I’m also asking Cynthia Morgan fans all over the world for understanding and patience on the new journey we are about to embark on,” she wrote.

Morgan said she has put the past behind her and ready to embrace the new challenges ahead.

Cynthia Morgan, now Madrina signed a recording contract with Northside Entertainment Inc. owned by Jude ‘Engees’ Okoye in 2013. She released two chart-topping singles “Don’t Break My Heart” and “Lead Me On” which got positive reviews from fans; the latter went on to be nominated for “Best Reggae/Dancehall Single” at The Headies 2014, before she disappeared from the country’s music scene.

Vanguard

