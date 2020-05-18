‘I am even more committed to oust Obaseki’ – John Mayaki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Director of Communication and Media, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization, Prince John Mayaki has reiterated his devotion to oust the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki over claims of disregard for the rule of law, and unwarranted attacks on voices of dissent in the state.

Prince John Mayaki said this in a statement where he described Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as a better alternative to Obaseki who, according to him, failed to establish any real connection with the people and initiate policies that serve their true needs and have consistently shunned peaceful dialogue and persuasion.

Mayaki said: “Godwin Obaseki and his political minions have revved up their fruitless propaganda and spread of unfounded claims to discredit voice of opposition. In fact, in the past few days, being witness to the progress and successes we have made in the fight against Covid-19, communicating our SIMPLE agenda to the Edo people and the rising popularity of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, they have zeroed in on our campaign, concocting all kinds of fictitious claims with the intention of causing disunity.”

“However, we remain undeterred in our quest to represent and fulfill the aspirations of Edo people in unseating the incumbent Governor who refuses to give an account of his service. Instead of telling Edo people how he spent over a billion naira in the management of COVID-19, he has tried to shift the goalpost by intensifying attacks on opponents – both real and perceived.

“He may think he is doing himself a favor but Edo people know the truth, that’s why the support for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has soared in the past few weeks.”

Mayaki also highlighted the refusal of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to address the news of the test result of his personal steward to COVID-19.

“The Deputy Governor has refused to answer a simple journalistic question on the testing of his steward and his personal precautionary measures to protect self and those who come in contact with him from COVID-19. Instead, he is threatening legal actions with hopes that that would silence those asking. This will fail.”

“Many of us working to deliver the Ize-Iyamu project and actualize the SIMPLE agenda are doing so without any pay or reward because we believe in the project. We are selflessly devoting our time and resources to reposition Edo State,” he said.

