Breaking News
Translate

Hungarian football season to restart May 23 behind closed doors

On 11:17 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Hungarian footballHungarian football will return behind closed doors later this month with the semi-finals of the cup, the country’s football federation (MLSZ) said on Monday.

The last four of the competition will take place on May 23 with the top flight, which had been on hold since mid-March, restarting a week later.

“The Hungarian football season will continue with strict respect to health measures,” MLSZ said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo returns to Turin after coronavirus lockdown

Players and everyone they come into contact with will be tested twice a week or before each match.

Champions Ferencvaros top the table, three points ahead of Fehervar, with at least 10 games left in the season for every side in the league.

Hungary has recorded 352 deaths and 3,000 cases of COVID-19, with some lockdown measures lifted across the country apart from in the capital Budapest as of Monday.

[AFP]

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!