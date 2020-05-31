How Poco Lee became Nigeria’s class act dancer

Kindly Share This Story:

Iweh Pascal Odinaka popularly known as Poco Lee, an ace dancer and hype man started dancing as a child but never knew that fate was preparing him for a great destiny in life. His life changed when he met the Zanku master, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael better known as Zlatan Ibile.

“ A street video of me while dancing went viral and I later a received a message from Zlatan Ibile to come to see him and so we did a viral video to one of his latest releases then (Zanku Legwork). Ever since then, I have been pushing, going to several shows, danced on stage with A-list Nigerian Artistes, appeared on several music videos. And I have used my platform to bring some other dancers and artistes to limelight,” he recalled in an interview.

Since then there has been no stopping the Imo State-born dancer from Orlu local government area of Imo State. However, he was raised in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

Poco Lee attended Nigerian Navy Primary School, Okokomaiko and Command Day Secondary School, Ojo, Barracks, both in Lagos State, before heading to Lagos State University (LASU) for his first degree in Microbiology.

Since his breakout year featuring in the popular eclectic Zanku Legwork video, Poco lee has shared the stage with A-list superstar singers and performers like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley and Niniola among others.

He has also performed at renown international events such as One Africa Music Festival in Dubai, United Arabs Emirate; Valentine’s Jamboree Concert in Nairobi, Kenya as well as hosting Naira Marley’s concert at the O2 Arena in London.

Poco Lee was born in November 21, 1996 to Mr Kenneth and Augustina Iweh. He’s the third of five siblings, all raised in Ojo area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

Vanguard

