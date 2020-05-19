Breaking News
Translate

How Obasa fast-tracked rail, road projects in Lagos

On 11:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
How Obasa fast-tracked rail, road projects in Lagos
Mudashiru Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has been commended for his commitment towards infrastructure development in the state.

Various infrastructure projects carried out in the state have been fast-tracked by him to enable the state to achieve its full economic potential.

ALSO READ: Amotekun: No going back — Obasa, Aare Gani Adams

One of the projects include the Pen-Cinema Road expansion with an overhead bridge, which has benefitted many residents of Agege and Lagos residents.

The Speaker has also shown his dire commitment to rail projects in the state.

Speaking at the 2020 budget presentation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker reiterated his commitment to the rail projects in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!