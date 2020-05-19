How Obasa fast-tracked rail, road projects in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has been commended for his commitment towards infrastructure development in the state.

Various infrastructure projects carried out in the state have been fast-tracked by him to enable the state to achieve its full economic potential.

ALSO READ:

One of the projects include the Pen-Cinema Road expansion with an overhead bridge, which has benefitted many residents of Agege and Lagos residents.

The Speaker has also shown his dire commitment to rail projects in the state.

Speaking at the 2020 budget presentation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker reiterated his commitment to the rail projects in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: