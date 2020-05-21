How I turned out a model – Yahaya Shareef

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Yahaya Sharif Hadi, popular in the Nigerian modelling world as Yahaya Shareef is arguably one of the most handsome and youngest Northern models Nigeria can boast of.

Buya, as he is fondly called by close friends was born February 23, 1997 in Kano State – Dala Local Government.

Although a Secondary school graduate, Yahaya Shareef didn’t let that factor deter him from pursuing his childhood dreams of becoming a successful model.

“I graduated from Federal Government College in Kano state. Since I was young, fashion modeling has always being one of my hobbies. From the young age of 12 years, I showed exceptional modeling talent. I couldn’t finish up with my tertiary education because when I was in junior class, my father stopped me from Western education. He wanted me to memorize the Holy Quran. After I memorized the entire Quran, I resumed back and finished my secondary school.

Then, I began modeling gradually when I turned 18. So far, I have worked with fashion designers and many photographers and beauty companies,” he squealed.

Aside aiming at becoming an internationally recognized model, Yahaya Shareef also has a passion to study pharmacy anytime the opportunity presents itself.

“Despite my popularity in the Nigerian modelling industry, I still want to study pharmacy. It is a course, I would still love to engage in very soon,” he said.

“I am from a well known family in our society. My grandfather is an Islamic scholar. My father is a businessman and my mother also. I have 5 siblings,” he gave a hint about his background.

Yahaya Shareef has won several awards by Instagram group, such Best International package by Arewa Kutashi. Most handsome by Beautiful Nigerians. Nigerian Legend by gorgeous Nigerians.

Vanguard

