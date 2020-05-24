How I built shelter for 3 widows – Okafor, lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Member representing Nnewi North constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Smart Okafor, has fulfilled his promise to build a house for three childless widows in his constituency.

The widows, who were living in mud house in Okpuno, Nnewichi, Nnewi, were married to the same husband who is now late, but had no children.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Okafor stated that he was moved by the plight of the aged widows to provide them with shelter.

According to him, the beneficiaries deserved to be tended like babies considering their ages and should not be allowed to die in penury.

The lawmaker, who stated that he started the building project in March 2020, expressed joy over its timely completion, and subsequent handover for use by the widows.

“When I visited these women early this year, I was moved to pity when I noticed that the oldest who was in her seventies or eighties was blind and sick. Their dilapidated mud house was not so different from living outside as it was riddled with gaping holes which could not prevent cold, mosquitoes, or even snake attacks,” he narrated.

“Each time it rains, they suffer severe cold as major parts of the zinc covering the thatched house were leaking, coupled with the fact that some parts of the mud house were already falling, posing a death trap to them as it could collapse at any moment.

“Disturbed by their plight, I decided to build a modern house for them, a house that will not only give them basic shelter but also a sense of belonging. Women of their age live in houses built by their children but since they were unfortunate to have any, I decided to be a son to them. And what sons do for their mother, I promised to do for them.

“This house may not be all these women require in their life, but I believe this house will not only put smiles on their faces but will also strengthen their life and increase their life span”.

The 3-bedroom bungalow with a sitting room is furnished with a set of cushion chairs, side stools and centre table, a flat-screen LED TV and pay-TV decoder with one-year full subscription.

Each of the three rooms is furnished with a wardrobe, bed, mattress, beddings and curtains. Both the kitchen which is also furnished, the toilet and bath are all in line with every sense of modernity.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, Igwe Nnewi, His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr. K. O. N. Orizu (III), among others.

