By Davies Iheamnachor

Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, a People Democratic Party’s (PDP) support group has urged the leader the Movement for the Actualization of the Biafra, MASSOB, Mr Ralph Uwazurike, to tender unreserved apologise to the people of Rivers State for abusing their Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

GDI issued a 24 hours ultimatum for Uwazurike to pacify the people Rivers State or face the group, nothing that the Wike did no wrong in the demolition of the erring hotel in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Chief Bright Amewhule, President General, Hon. Paul Kobani, Deputy President, Hon Samuel Nwanosike Secretary-General, Hon. Nnana Opurum, Publicity Secretary, Hon. Zik Nwaikiri, BOT Member and four other leaders of the group.

Reading the statement in Port Harcourt, Amewhule noted that the attack on Governor Wike by Uwazurike was ill-fated, alleging that it portrays that he (Uwazurike) uses the demolished hotel for illegal activities.

He declared Uwazurike persona non-granta in any state or country that the body, GDI, exists, calling on members to be watchful.

Amewhule said: “In the last two months, the Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, World have observed the incessant attacks and criticisms on the person of the Grand patron of GDI, the governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike by some unpatriotic members of the public and others citizens of Rivers State.

“Based on the realities on the ground, as the president general of Grassroots Development Initiative, I hereby direct all members of GDI in any part of the world to be at alert and Ralph is hereby declared persona non-granta in any state or country where GDI exist.

“In all, we issue a 24-hour ultimatum to Ralph to render an unreserved apology to Rivers people and the world at large for calling Governor Wike all sorts of name else he must surely face the music.”

