Hoodlums attack policemen in Edo, kill one officer

Suspected hoodlums on Friday attacked policemen attached to Auchi Division in Edo and killed an officer enforcing the nationwide curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed this to the journalists in Benin on Saturday.

Nwabuzor said police had launched a serious manhunt for the hoodlums.

He said: ”on Friday night at Auchi, the officer, one Insp. Felix Egbon and some colleagues were enforcing the COVID-19 curfew imposed by the federal government.

“While on it, a mob attacked them, during the attack, unknown hoodlums emerged and shot at the deceased officer.

“The officer was immediately rushed to the Central Hospital in Auchi, where he was pronounced dead.

“A serious manhunt has been launched for the hoodlums whose numbers cannot be ascertained.” (NAN)

