HEALTHCARE IN 21 YEARS: Progressive steps, daunting tasks in Delta

Yesterday, we began publication of our incisive reports on how the health sector has fared 21 years into democratic rule. Today, we bring you account of healthcare delivery in Delta, Bayelsa, Kwara and Enugu states since 1999.

By Jimitota Onoyume

HEALTHCARE development in Delta State since 1999 has been largely progressive. Though there is still much to be done.

Funding was an issue in the 64 general hospitals in the state but the government of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan when Dr Caroline Ajuya was permanent secretary of the state Hospital Management Board, HMB, granted approval to the various hospitals to retain 90 percent of their internally generated revenue to handle some of their needs.

Ajuya, who spoke to Vanguard in an interview published in 2018 said that approval made the various hospitals to have funds for internal operations, adding that they were able to pay their electricity bills among others. She noted that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa added to this when he directed that the 10 per cent percent going back to treasury should be retained by the HMB for oversight functions, evaluation and monitoring as part of improving quality in the health sector.

Vanguard gathered that Okowa’s administration was among the first to key into the universal health coverage intended to reduce cost of medicare in the country.

Poor attitude of health workers

Meanwhile, some persons who were admitted in some of the general hospitals complained about poor attitude to work by some of the staff. “Few times we were patients in some of the general hospitals, the response of the health workers were discouraging. But the governor is tackling this. I heard in Eku hospital for instance, he ordered replacement of a medical director when he got complaints of poor attitude to work,” one of the patients said.

“It is bad in some of the hospitals. You rushed accident victims, no hospital staff will come out to assist with stretchers to move them to the emergency unit. I remember there was a time we rushed some accident victims to a particular general hospital, we had to carry the patients on our back to the emergency unit,” a resident of Warri, Mr Roland Enughe, said.

“Healing starts from the attitude of the personnel to the patients. A COVID-19 patient that was taken to an isolation centre in the state, you will recall, complained bitterly about the attitude of the health workers. I don’t think anybody enjoys going to the hospital,” he added.

A resident of Warri, Mrs. Fejiro Okiemute, said there was need for government to emphasize culture of maintenance of facilities in the hospitals among the staff. “We know they are government workers but they should try to maintain the facilities. It is sad to see that sometimes for only a small issue as plug, a facility will be packed up for several months. Weather will have its toll on the equipment and it will suffer further deterioration. They should try fix the small ones they can handle with ease,” she said.

Okiemute also urged government to redress incessant strikes by health workers. “It is either the nurses are on strike or the doctors. Sometimes we wonder if health workers are paid to remain at home. My uncle gave up when we got to the state University Teaching Hospital, Oghara and we were told doctors were on strike. People advised us to go to UBTH. Sadly we lost him. UBTH has been the hope for many. Governor Okowa should try to resolve this whatever is making them go on strike too often,” she said.

