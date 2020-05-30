Harry Redknapp laughs off Nigeria job rumours

Kindly Share This Story:

Harry Redknapp has laughed off rumours linking him with taking over as manager of the Nigeria national team.

The veteran former Tottenham and West Ham boss has been linked with a shock move to Africa to take charge of the Super Eagles. Current head coach Gernot Rohr’s whose contract was renewed recently but due to the delay before the renewal, ESPN claimed Redknapp was a leading candidate for the job.

Peter Crouch even responded to the claims, posting on Twitter that he is looking forward to his call-up to link up with his former boss for the fifth time in his career. Redknapp joined friends Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist on Thursday’s talkSPORT Breakfast show and was quizzed on the surprise gossip.

And he joked he’s going to put his Sandbanks home up for sale and jet off to Africa, as he laughed off the claims. Asked if the job would interest him, Harry joked: “Yeah, well I spoke to Sandra and she’s always wanted to live in Nigeria.

“She said it’s amazing that this has come up now because that was her dream. So we’re looking to sell up, we’re putting the house on the market and we’re looking to get somewhere over there if possible.

“I’m sure, she’d love it there. I’ve told her, she’d absolutely love it… hehe! “I’m ready to go!”

Vanguard

