Gunmen kidnaps Naval officer in Ondo, demands N50m ransom

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Barely a week after an Army Officer was abducted by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state, a Navy Officer has been kidnapped by gunmen along Ose/Oba Akoko highway in Akoko North-East council area of the State.

Reports had it that his abductors have requested for a N50m ransom for his release from his family.

The Naval Officer, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was said to be travelling to Abuja when the gunmen emanated from the bush and abducted him.

Recall that the Army Captain identified as D. Gana and three others were abducted on May 13 while on transit in Ondo state from Abuja along Auga/Ikaram.

They were rescued by security operatives days after they were abducted without payment of ransom according to the Military authorities.

The Ondo state police command has confirmed the abduction of the Naval officer by gunmen, as the spokesperson of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said “various tactical squads have been deployed to man the area.

Ikoro said that “the police have sought the support of the host communities in a bid to checkmate and curtail crime on the said road.

He, however, pleaded with travellers plying the road “to be security conscious while on transit.

According to him “the job of effective crime prevention, detection and control is for everybody and not for the police alone.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that a military/police joint rescue team have been deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the victim.

Top security chiefs in the state have reportedly visited the scene of the incident to assess the situation following the spate of kidnappings on Auga/ Akunnu, Ose /Oba, and Ose highway in recent times.

Findings showed that no fewer ten cases of kidnapping and robbery incidences have taken place in axis within the last three months.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

