Gunmen abduct monarch in Nasarawa, demand N50m

A family member who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard on Saturday that the monarch was whisked away by the kidnappers who came on motorcycles to an unknown destination.

The source disclosed that the kidnappers, numbering about 20, were armed with sophisticated weapons and we’re shooting sporadically into the air.

According to him, Some of the gunmen were on Hijabs and scaled up the fence of the palace to prevent people from escaping from the palace before getting into the compound.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill young civil engineer in Enugu

He said the kidnappers have established contact with the family of the victim, demanding N50million ransom.

The source added that the kidnappers had allowed the traditional ruler to speak with his family Saturday morning, two days after his was kidnapped.

“He called this morning to say that they are demanding N50m from him before they will release him

.“They went away with the mobile phone of the son and contacted a number in the phone who got across to the family and they spoke with the royal Father saying that they are demanding for 50 million from him,” the source disclosed

.Efforts to get police reaction about the kidnap proved abortive as the Police Public relations officer, Nansel Ramhnan, could not pick his calls up to the time of publishing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria.