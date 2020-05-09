Breaking News
Gunmen abduct Bayelsa based blogger

File photo of gunmen

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

BARELY twenty-four hours after the Octogenarian father of the chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area, PA Napoleon Alele was kidnapped, an online blogger and owner of Naijalivetv.com, Mr Mienpamo Saint has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

The blogger was reportedly abducted at his residence in Kpansia, a suburb of Yenagoa the state around 1:am Saturday.

According to his family members, his phones and that of his relative were taken away from them as he was whisked to an unknown destination.

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Ansinim Butswat, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter, promising to get back to our correspondent as soon as he has gathered more information.

