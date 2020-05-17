Groups charge Northern Youth on development, growth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Northern civil society Groups and Unified Nigerian Youth Forum have cautioned Northern youth against acts that might affect development and economic growth.

The groups said the rate at which some people recruit young Nigerians to blackmail and engage in character assassination, was counterproductive.

“The practice is uncalled for and should be condemned by well meaning Nigerians,” they said.

In a statement on Sunday jointly signed by Isah Abubakar and Abdulsalam Mohammed, Convener and President of Northern civil society Groups and Unified Nigerian Youth Forum respectively, they said engaging youth in such act was absolutely unacceptable and degenerative of what a youth should be.

According to the statement, “Mr Edet Akpan Sunday, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Steel Mines Development is a man of honor with outstanding record and cannot be part of forgery as alleged.”

“We advise young Nigerians to desist from bringing people who have contributed for the development of our Nation down, as this will discourage citizens in giving their best for the development of our institutions,” they said .

“Participating in acts of dragging a reputable personality who have earned himself recommendation of the public for outstanding leadership, transparency and accountability is highly condemnable,” they said.

The groups said such acts would not augur well for the development of the country, insisting that any hidden and selfish agenda against someone who is serving the nation in a selfless manner with outstanding civil service records right from Akwa Ibom State where he started his career till date, is a bad omen for the country.

They said Mr Edet’s academic credentials and experience was a threat to those agents of darkness, even as he was a distinguished officer who would not allow corruption to take place.

“Today, what we have in our civil service is nothing but merit, principle, where you come from and your religion is now a thing of the past. These are some of the achievements of the current head of service of the federation, Mrs Folashade Esan,” they said

They said using young Nigerians for the promotion of personal interest against national interest would not augur well for development and economic growth.

