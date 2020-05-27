Group raises alert over plot to destroy APC in Rivers State

Kindly Share This Story:

….Indicts some party members

By Chris Ochayi

A political group, the Ameachi Vanguard, AV, has raised the alert over what it described as persistent plots by some disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to undermine the Rivers State chapter of the party.

National Chairman of AV, Mr. Haruna Bature, who made the allegation in a statement issued in Abuja, said some unfaithful APC chieftains are colluding with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to wreck the party.

Mr. Bature, who pointed accusing fingers on fingers on one of the stench member of the party in the (names withheld) of attempting to instigate himself and other party members to work against the interest of Minister of transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for pecuniary benefit.

He said his refusal to give in to the plot earned him insults and nick name, him Boko Haram via a text message from a particular GSM number, which he promised to reveal in later days.

Bature, therefore, called on the Chief Justice of the CJN, Justice Muhammad Tanko and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abukakar Malami to rescue the party in Rives State.

He said, “I want to draw the attention of the Chief Justice of the CJN, Justice Muhammad Tanko and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abukakar Malami as a matter of urgency regarding APC crisis in Rivers State.

“I am strong member of APC and one who want continuity and peace to reign in our great party, irrespective of part of the country one may belong to.

“Five months ago, precisely, on the date of 13-02-2020 one of the APC member opposing the original APC in Rivers State came to me and we had a meeting in Barcelona hotel, Abuja

“He knows that I am close to the Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and he was trying to get information from me about the moves of the Hon. Minister of transportation regarding the APC case in Rivers State.

He said he rejected the offer to compromise him to work against the interest of Amaechi and the party at large snowballed into serious disagreement between both of them.

“A day later he insulted and calling me a friend to Boko Haram the through a text sent to me served as a record and evidence.

“However, I received a called on Saturday May, 23, 2020 through his personal number and boosting that whether I like it or not the judge handling the case will make him the APC chairman of Rivers State.

“I want to use this opportunity to attract the attention of all APC stakeholders as a matter of urgency that some cohorts are being sponsored by the ruling PDP in the state to destroy the party.

“We should know those who are being used as hunting dogs to wrech our party. Moreover, great party is a party of everybody regardless of ethnicity and religion.

While noting that all members of the party should be seen as one family, Mr. Bature urged disciplinary action leading to expulsion of erring party members.

He said, most of them claiming to belong to the party are not but disguising as APC members working with the opposition in the state.

