Kindly Share This Story:

Miffed with its media defense over alleged fraud in the N16.2billion contract awarded to it for the building of the permanent headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition, Friday faulted Rodnab Construction Limited, noting that the construction company is trying to change the narrative against the backdrop of the probe by the National Assembly of the fraudulent deals allegedly perpetrated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

In a statement signed by the group’s Director of Research and Strategy, Damian Nwikinaka, the group firmly stated that the office of the Auditor General of the Federation carried out an audit on the NDDC and produced a detailed report, a copy of which was forwarded to the Commission for its necessary action.

Recall that Rodnab had yesterday averred that there were no frauds in the N16.2billion contract awarded to it for the building of the permanent headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Adamu Musa in a statement, yesterday, said “Our attention has been drawn to a report in the social media alleging that the N16.2billion contract awarded to Rodnab Construction Limited, for the permanent headquarters of the NDDC, was done illegally, without authorization.

“The so-called report, allegedly sourced from the office of the Auditor General is a complete cocktail of lies, innuendos and a figment of the imagination of the authors.

“For the records, all contracts awarded to Rodnab Construction Limited in NDDC and other places were duly awarded, they were duly tendered for, won and approved by the NDDC Governing Board and further approved by the Federal Executive Council, having met all the necessary conditions.

“We are definitely not in the business to flout rules, cut corners or defraud the system. We take government rules and financial regulations very seriously.

“It is therefore, mischievous to insinuate that contracts duly approved by all approving organs of government are illegal.

READ ALSO:

“As a law-abiding indigenous contracting firm, we are equipped with the best hands as financial experts and Internal auditors applying best professional practices, we have never received any query as claimed by the writers from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation or anyone.’’

Reacting, Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition said

“It is clear that what Rodnab and its patrons are trying to do is to win public sympathy and change the narrative against the backdrop of the probe by the National Assembly of the fraudulent deals perpetrated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

“We wish to restate that the office of the Auditor General of the Federation indeed carried out an audit on the NDDC and produced a detailed report, a copy of which was forwarded to the Commission for its necessary action. We believe that even if they were not copied officially, Rodnab must have been informed of this by it’s collaborators in the IMC and they cannot deny this because the report was duly forwarded to the NDDC for its necessary action.

“We are not surprised that Rodnab has taken this route to be clever-by-half. There were no evidences that Rodnab was properly awarded the contract.

“Also, it was clear that the company was being used to withdraw funds from the NDDC. It is, therefore, a blatant lie if Rodnab claims that it is unaware of these infractions, being a favoured contractor in the NDDC.

“The OAGF report was revelatory in detail and scathing in conclusion, practically stating that the contract awarded to Rodnab did not follow due process because there was no such evidence in the books of the NDDC.

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the interest of mischief makers who may want to contest this fact, it is a mandate of the office of the Auditor General to ‘carry out statutory function including value-for-money expended to ascertain the level of economy, effectiveness and efficiency from government project.’ It has a statutory responsibility to audit all government ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: