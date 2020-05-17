Breaking News
Governor Wike condoles with late Nwakaudu’s family

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

Announcing the death on Sunday, River State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said Nwakaudu died on Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

The statement reads, “Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu.

“He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the Rivers vision.

“The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the state condoled with the bereaved family.

“He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

