Gov. Sule innaugutes 2000 capacity JAMB CBT Centre in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule Wednesday innaugurated a 2000 capacity Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer Based Test ( CBT) centre in Lafia the state capital as part of the activities outlined for the celebration of his one year in office.

Speaking at the commissioning , the governor explained that he decided to complete the project initiated by the immediate past governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura, because of his believe and support for education hence the need for the teeming youths to acquire formal education.

According to Governor Sule , his decision to name the center, Umaru Tanko Almakura CBT Center is because the past governor started the project.

“Today we are seeing continuity in governance at its peak. This is an initiative of the former governor started with WAEC, and our former governor and that is the reason why we decided to name the center Umaru Tanko Almakura CBT Centre”.

He said the Centre would not only be for the benefit of Nasarawa State, but Nigeria as a whole.

In her remark, the state commissioner for education, science and Technology, Fatu Jimaita Sabo said that “It is considered necessary to provide jamb with this accommodation in order to enable the board operate effectively”.

Mrs. Sabo disclosed that construction of the test center is intended to cater for the yearnings of our teaming children who seek for admission into tertiary institutions annually.

vanguard

