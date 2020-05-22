Go on strike, lose your jobs – El-Rufai threatens Doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Irked by their threat that they would go on strike pending when the state government would adjust their salaries and other requests, the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Friday warned resident doctors in the state to desist from such idea, noting that anyone who goes on strike would lose his/her job.

Disclosing this in a statement, Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser on media to the governor, quoted el-Rufai as saying every health worker willing to do their job will be required to sign registers at their duty posts.

Read the statement bellow:

“The government rejects the strike threat and will regard persons who fail to show up at their assigned places of work as having forfeited their employment.

“Every health worker that is willing to work is required to sign the register at the Ministry of Health and the health institutions to which they are deployed.

“The ministry of health has the mandate of the government to ensure that residents of Kaduna state are not deprived of public health services.

“Every effort will be made to ensure that health facilities keep functioning, staffed by willing workers who will be guaranteed free and safe access to health facilities.

“Those who are not willing to work are strongly warned against criminal actions such as attempts to impede access to workplaces, harass willing workers or to sabotage facilities and equipment.”

