Global Alliance against pollution gets USD 35 Million support

By Godwin Oritse with agency report

Partnership for Action on Green Economy, PAGE, got a $35million from seven stakeholders with a view to supporting countries in greening their economies and tackling environmental challenges while promoting better jobs and stable economic growth.

The financial support came from the European Union, Finland, Germany, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The announcement came at the third UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, attended by over 4,000 heads of state, ministers, business leaders, UN officials and civil society representatives to drive efforts towards a sustainable and pollution-free future.

The success of the drive the leaders however noted, hinges on a global alliance of the different development stakeholders, working together for the common good.

“In order to move towards a sustainable and pollution-free future, we need a broad alliance of all stakeholders, one that transcends the traditional divides between industry and environmentalists,” said Jochen Flasbarth, Head of German Delegation and State Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety of Germany.

Delegates echoed their resolve to transform economies into a vehicle for sustainable development through solid alliances.

The EU is committed to cooperating with developing countries, but also to take action domestically, as shown by the ongoing implementation of the circular economy action plan,” said Mr. Daniel Calleja, Director-General for the Environment, European Commission.

The release notes that more than 90 countries have so far benefited from PAGE’s policy reforms at the global and national levels, especially in capacity building.

Accordingly, PAGE is supporting policy reforms on sustainable development and a pollution-free planet calling on leaders to increasingly champion growth that reduces and reliance on finite resources.

“As this partnership grows and helps more nations green their economies, we will see leaders increasingly champion sustainable growth that reduces emissions and reliance on finite resources,” said Erik Solheim, Executive Director of UN Environment.

The funding he said will help expand other works that have been done so far. “This new funding will help expand the great work that has been done so far, and move us closer to a pollution-free planet.”

Report from UNEP says environmental degradation overall causes nearly one in four of all deaths worldwide, or 12.6 million people a year, and the destruction of key ecosystems. The ongoing assembly is expected to examine over a dozen resolutions on the table, including new approaches to tackling air pollution which claims 6.5 million lives annually.

“Making our planet free of pollution could be a new engine of growth, a net generator of green jobs, a new investment opportunity for the finance sector, and a vital strategy for addressing persistent poverty,” said Asad Naqvi, Head of the PAGE Secretariat.

