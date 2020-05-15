Breaking News
Gambari will advance Buhari’s development agenda — Sen. Uba

Sen. Andy Uba
A former Anambra South Senator, Dr Andy Uba has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff.

In a statement made available to newsmen Thursday, Senator Uba observed that Gambari’s credentials as a renowned diplomat, academic scholar, and former minister will help advance President Buhari’s development agenda for the nation.

“Professor Ibrahim Gambari is one of the best minds we have in Nigeria,” he said.

“His academic credentials coupled with his diplomatic experience as Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United Nations will provide the impetus needed to advance President Buhari’s development agenda for the nation.

“I do not doubt that as Chief of Staff, Professor Gambari will advise the president on policies and programs that will be of utmost benefit to the Nigerian people.”

Sen. Uba added that as a former minister, Gambari will blend perfectly well with cabinet members.

“Being a former external affairs minister, he will have no problems conveying minister’s requests to the President,” he added.

Gambari, an indigene of Kwara replaces Abba Kyari who died of COVID-19 on April 17.

Vanguard

