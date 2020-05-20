Kindly Share This Story:

G-Text homes, a real estate development company has unveiled popular Fuji act,Abass Akande aka Obesere as its brand ambassador as part of activities to celebrate the company 12th year anniversary.

While speaking at a press briefing to unveil Obesere,the Managing Director of the company,Mr.Stephen Akintayo said the Fuji act has been consistent in his music. Not only this,he disclosed that Obesere’s music cuts across both the young and the old especially with his new work,Egungun be careful remix with one of the hip-hop sensation.

Akintayo, in addition said the company has been involved in a lot of international engagement and they are ready to work with the brand ambassador to help Nigerians in the Diasporas to get properties because they can relate with Obesere.

In his words, the Fuji musician said’G-Text brand align with what his purpose and belief and he is proud to be associated with them’.

As part of giving back to the society, the company also used the opportunity of its 12th anniversary to assist businesses that are relevant in the season and adding value to the people. In that spirit,over 100 participants pitched in their SME Challenge for N1m grant and eventually three people ; Adenekan Ameena of Ofada Hub ,Oladepo Elizabeth of 07 Foods and Chioma Ukpabi of Khadsole Designs won and were presented their cheques at the event.

Akintayo, also noted that the company offered palliatives to the vulnerable in Ajegunle and Orphanages to cushion the effect of the Covid- 19 pandemic ravaging the world. He disclosed that there will be discount on properties bought during the anniversary.

