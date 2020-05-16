Fulani herder attacks: Tiv protest killings, land seizure in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

TIV Community in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Thursday, protested alleged incessant killings, forceful seizure of their farmlands and homes by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the area.

Addressing journalists in Kadarko, Keana local government of Nasarawa state, spokesman for the Tiv Community, Mr William Audu accused the traditional ruler in charge of Kadarko chiefdom, the Osokadoko, Mr Umaru Dodo of conniving with the Fulani herdsmen to kill, harass and take over their lands.

He alleged that since the emergence of the traditional ruler as Osokadoko about a year ago, Tiv Community in Kadarko who had co-lived in the area for over 100 years as one people with non-indigenes had not seen peace rather have been exposed them to incessant attacks and forceful occupation of their lands by suspected herdsmen.

Audu stated that most communities, especially at the hinterlands, can no longer go to their farms due to fear of attacks as there were no security presence in the areas citing the case of two Tiv residents of Kadarko who were recently matcheted by suspected herdsmen while working on their farms as a case in point.

He appealed to the Nasarawa State Government to intervene by deploying more security personnel to the border communities and call the Osokadoko Mr Umaru Dodo to order to restore peace in the area.

In a swift reaction, the Osokadoko, His Royal Highness, Umaru Dodo denied involvement in the alleged forceful taking over lands belonging to the Tiv people or any other ethnic groups in Kadarko.

According to the Monarch, “land was under the administration of his chiefdom, no one talk of land ownership within my chiefdom without my knowledge.

My concerns are that crisis in Kadarko are always traced to the Tiv people over land matters”

“I am using this opportunity to call on the Nasarawa State government to urgently increase the presence of security organizations in view of border clashes.

