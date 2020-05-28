French embassy, LAFAAAC, Wazobia FM/TV, La Fémis train young creatives 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The French Embassy in Nigeria, LAFAAAC, young French start-up group, in partnership with Wazobia FM/TV and La Fémis have launched an ambitious and innovative training programme for skill development in young African professionals in the creative industries.

LAFAAAC, which offers innovative training courses combining online and classroom trainings for a comprehensive offer adapted to local needs, and the French embassy, took the lead to implement a solidarity fund for innovative projects called “Cultural and Creative Industries, CCIs: a new challenge of Development and Influence in Nigeria, FSPIICCDIN.

Olivier Pascal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LAFAAAC, said the project is in threefold: identifying and supporting the development of innovative projects in three sectors (video games, animation and virtual reality); promoting French training contents adapted to the needs of Nigerian audiovisual professionals and preserving and enhancing the cultural heritage, thanks to CCIs.

In particular, the second component aims for LAFAAAC to launch a new training offer focused on the fundamentals of screenwriting dedicated to future young Nigerian screenwriters.

The French cinema school, La Fémis, through its TV Series department, is a partner in the project, to contribute to its overall educational engineering.

In the spring of 2021, LAFAAAC will make available a complete training course on the fundamentals of television screenwriting.

The training will combine different complementary educational methods: mobile learning, masterclass, animated tutorials, virtual classes and workshops, all developed with well-known experts to make the best of each tool.

Among these professionals, the Nigerian group Wazobia, a partner of LAFAAAC, will help adapt the offer to the specific needs of Nigeria through its recent initiative Filmlab Nigeria.

Pascal believed that: “The strength of our project is to combine the best of French educational training and the practices of Nigerian professionals, all accelerated by the power of digital.

“LAFAAAC is proud to strengthen its partnership with Wazobia through this initiative of the French Embassy, for the benefit of young Nigerian creatives.”

Rafaël Pont, Advisor for Cooperation and Cultural Action at the French Embassy in Nigeria, affirmed that “our support for LAFAAAC is part of the implementation of the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects dedicated to the development of cultural and creative industries in Nigeria.

“It has been entrusted to us for a period of two years (2020-21) and responds to a priority of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. Its objective is to stimulate cultural entrepreneurship in Nigeria, capacity building and governance policies in the audiovisual, interactive media and cultural heritage sectors.”

Tatiana Moussalli Nouri, Co-Founder and CEO of Wazobia: “Nigeria is loaded with fantastic talents and this collaboration will contribute further in the capacity building and the continuous learning that Wazobia has been championing through our know-how and pioneer position in the industry.

“We are confident that our collaboration with LAFAAAC, a successful startup, and the French Embassy in Nigeria, we will successfully deliver value to the creative industry in Nigeria.”

Vanguard

