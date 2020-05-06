FOU Ikeja destroys N20.6m foreign poultry

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A at Ikeja, Lagos, has destroyed poultry products worth N20.7 million seized by its operatives.

Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Usman Yahaya, who disclosed this, said the seizures were made in two separate operations, last week.

In a statement released by the Unit Public Relations Officer, Jerry Attah, Yahaya said his men have sustained round the clock patrols, explaining further that the seizures made in two tranches and totaling 2,154 cartons, were transported in seven different vehicles.

He further explained that the biggest bulk of the seizure of 1500 cartons was made by a patrol team led by Steven Abah, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, in a single swoop.

According to him, “These seizures which we made within a week is a strong message to smugglers and trans border criminals. They should not be deceived into concluding that we are away from our duty posts due to Coronavirus.

“As usual, we are on duty and will continue to surprise smugglers with seizures and arrests any time they dare us. These seizures were contained in seven vehicles that were quickly abandoned by the drivers who fled on sighting our officers. We had to improvise means of driving the vehicles to our premises because the smugglers ran away with the keys,” Yahaya said.

