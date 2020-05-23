Former Kwara PDP Guber aspirant Ladi Hassan congratulates Gambari on CoS appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State in the last general elections, Alhaji Ladi Hassan on Sunday joined other illustrious sons of Ilorin to congratulate the former Minister of External Affairs, Prof Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari.

Hassan also former Secretary, Social Development, FCT Administration, Abuja said this in a statement he made available to Vanguard in Ilorin.

He described the appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as a fitting peg particularly at a critical junction of the nation’s development trajectory where Professor Gambari’s experience, capacity and wisdom as a thorough breed diplomat will come handy.

According to the press statement “Gambari as a global citizen with rich insights about the country’s complexity and diversity will bring his rich know-how and high diplomatic experience to bear in the discharge of his duties in line with the goal of Mr President for Nigeria.

”This is an appointment well deserved and a demonstration of Mr President trust in your ability and reliability to give him sound and thoughtful advice for the overall good of the country and its citizens.

“I am convinced that you will leave the office of the CoS much better than you met it as a top diplomat and sound administrator.

“I thank the President for appointing you to this exalted position and pray Almighty Allah will use it to uplift Kwara State and the country in general.

“I also felicitate with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari CFR, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and entire people of Kwara State on the deserved appointment of an Ilorin born Professor of International repute,” he added.

