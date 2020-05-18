FMST Partners NIPPS on review of science, tech reports

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) have set-up a joint committee to review Science and Technology reports that have so far been submitted to the Federal Government.

The committee was inaugurated at a high-level meeting held via skype between the Institute and the Ministry at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in Abuja on Monday.

At the meeting, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu emphasized the need to re-evaluate the reports of the Institute since its inception, which according to him was important to the development of the country.

He described NIPPS as the Apex Think-tank of the country, as key Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’S).

The Organized Private Sector (OPS) and The Armed Forces, send their executives to the institute to help analyze and proffer solutions to challenges facing the nation.

The Minister said it was for the overall good of Nigeria, for the Ministry and NIPPS to collaborate and look for a way to help Nigeria surmount its challenges, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Onu, charged members of the committee to analyze future reports of NIPPS and that the committee should submit their findings in the next 12 weeks.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar, read out the terms of Reference of the committee to the members and advised them to follow them assiduously.

The chairman of the committee Dr Peter Ekweozor, who is an Alumni of the Institute, assured the Minister and The Permanent Secretary, that the committee will live up to its mandate and will deliver a timely and excellent report to the Ministry, that will reposition Nigeria on the path to greatness.

