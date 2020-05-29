Five years in Office: Edoja commends Okowa’s developmental stride

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ethiope East local government, Delta State and the MD/CEO Class Motors, Dr. Ben Edoja, has commended Governor of Delta State Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his developmental stride in the state.

The PDP Chieftain while felicitating with Governor Okowa on its first year into his second term in office noted that Okowa’s “STRONGER DELTA” agenda have repositioned Delta State as economic hub in the south-south region.

He also commended the governor for the way he has managed the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta, nothing that the proactive decision of the governor has helped in a great deal to stem the spread of the virus in the state.

The Lagos based business mogul, described Governor Okowa as, “God fearing, selfless and a visionary leader whose prudent management of the state resource in the past five years has reduced poverty index in state with the job creation initiatives.

“As your mark your first year in office in your second tenure, I want to join well meaning Deltans to wish you well, praying that God strengthen you to enable you take Delta State to enviable height.

Dr Edoja enjoins Deltans across religious and political affiliations to continue to support Governor Okowa to enable him fulfill his promise of a stronger Delta.

VANGUARD

